Digital World, SPAC Tied to Trump, More Than Doubles

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp., (DWAC) - Get Digital World Acquisition Corp. Report the SPAC through which Trump Media & Technology Group is going public, more than doubled on Friday.

The news that the former president formed a social-media company fueled gains in Digital World Acquisition on Thursday as well.

At last check DWAC shares were trading at $131.90, compared with Thursday's close at $45.50. Trading in the special-purpose-acquisition company was halted at least twice on Thursday because of volatility after the share price rocketed on heavy trading volume.

The Trump entity will seek to “create a rival to the liberal media consortium” and to “fight back against the ‘Big Tech’ companies of Silicon Valley,” according to a press release circulating on Twitter.

Within hours of the announcement, the site was defaced and knocked offline, according to reports.

The company will be funded via the $293 million raised in Digital World’s IPO last month.

The Trump company has an app available for preorder in the Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report App Store. The store says it’s “expected Feb. 21, 2022.”

Trump is listed in the release as chairman of the group. Digital World's CEO is Patrick Orlando.

The release says a social media network will be beta-launched in November. A public rollout is expected in the first quarter, according to the release.

David Drapkin writes on BoardroomAlpha, "We've seen plenty of pre-revenue companies strike SPAC deals (see flying taxis and robots), but this might be the first instance of, at least what appears to be on paper, a brand new company with little to no operations."

The twice-impeached former president has been barred from social media platforms in the wake of his lies about the 2020 election, his false allegations of voter fraud and his incitement of a mob of followers to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to subvert the constitutional certification of President Joe Biden's election.

Dozens of lawsuits filed by the former president's campaign were summarily dismissed in state and federal courts.

A recount in Arizona's Maricopa County, organized by Republicans, found an even larger margin of victory for Biden in the state.

SPACs, or blank-check companies, are formed for the express purpose of finding and merging with an operating partner. The idea is to speed the operating company to the public markets and avoid the extended process of a traditional initial public offering.