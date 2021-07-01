Didi Shares Tests $75 Billion Value Mark After Uneven IPO Debut

Didi shares are on the move Thursday following an uneven debut for the $68 billion China-based ride sharing group on the New York Stock Exchange.

Didi Global (DIDI) - Get Report shares leapt higher in active pre-market trading Thursday after the China-based ride sharing group debuted on the New York Stock Exchange with a market value of nearly $68 billion.

Didi, which had more than double the revenues of Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Report last year, and plans to have 800 million monthly active users by 2022, ended its first day of trading at just over $14 per share -- its IPO price -- following the biggest listing for a China based company in seven years.

Didi raised $4.4 billion through the sale of 317 million ADRs in its much-anticipated offering, around 30 million more than originally planned, with shares trading as high as $18 each during the listing's early peak.

Asia-based tech giants SoftBank (SFTBY) , Tencent (TCEHY) and Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report are among Didi's main backers, while the company itself if formally known as Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. Uber, which was essentially forced out of the China market after it failed to take on Didi's meteoric rise, took a stake in the group in 2016 when it merged its unit with its Beijing based rival.

Didi shares were marked 10.5% higher in early trading Thursday to change hands at $15.62 each, a move that would peg its market value at around $75 billion as investors looked for its inclusion into the FTSE Russel Group of global indices on July 8.

Nearly 30 China based firms have raised more than $7.6 billion in U.S. listing so far this year, compared to the $12 billion tally recorded over the whole of 2020.

A recent study by the Rhodium Group noted that U.S. holdings of Chinese securities was pegged at just under $1.2 trillion at the end of last year, forming a crucial component of that country's corporate fundraising.

Bike sharing group Hello Inc., cloud computing group Qiniu and the podcaster Ximalaya all postponed U.S. listing plans earlier this, but could bring back their respective roadshows if the Didi IPO is a success.