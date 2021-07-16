TheStreet home
What Is DiDi? A Look at the Chinese Ride Hailing Company
Publish date:

Didi Lower After China Orders On-Site Inspections From Regulators

The Cyberspace Administration of China, the Ministry of Public Security and other regulators are doing on-site inspections at Didi.
Author:

Didi Global  (DIDI) - Get Report shares fell Friday after Chinese regulators said they were conducting on-site inspections at China’s ride-hailing giant to investigate data security.

The regulators come from the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of State Security and the Ministry of Natural Resources, as well as antitrust, transport and tax officials.

Chinese regulators have been after Didi since its June 30 initial public offering in the U.S.

The company’s shares recently traded at $11.67, down 5.6%. They have slid 13% since its IPO.

Last week Didi said the Chinese government’s shutdown of 25 of its apps would dent its revenue.

“On July 9, the Cyberspace Administration of China confirmed that 25 apps operated by the company in China, including the apps used by users and drivers, had the problem of collecting personal information in serious violation of relevant [Chinese] laws and regulations,” Didi said in a statement.

“The CAC notified app stores to take down these apps and cease to provide viewing and downloading service in China.”

Temasek's Gains Remind Investors of China's Profit Potential: Real Money

The result: “The company expects that the app takedown may have an adverse impact on its revenue in China,” Didi said.

Earlier this month the Cyberspace Administration directed Didi to go through a cybersecurity review.

Didi last year had more than double the revenue of Uber Technologies  (UBER) - Get Report, and it planned to have 800 million monthly active users by 2022.

The company raised $4.4 billion by selling 317 million American depositary receipts in its much-anticipated IPO.

Last week, TheStreet Founder Jim Cramer offered reasons to stay away from the stock.

