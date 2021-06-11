Didi Chuxing, the 'Uber of China,' Seeks $10 Billion U.S. Listing

Alibaba and Softbank-backed Didi Chuxing could be valued at as much as $100 billion if the planned IPO reaches its reported $10 billion target.

Didi Chuxing, which dominates the ride-hailing market in China, unveiled plans for a potential $10 billion listing on U.S. markets late Thursday in a move that could open the floodgates for a wave of foreign IPOs over the coming months.

Didi, which had more than double the revenues of Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Report last year, and plans to have 800 million monthly active users by 2022, could be valued at around $100 billion once its listing is complete. Shares are expected to trade either on the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq, possibly as early as July, when lead managers Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan close their books.

Asia-based tech giants SoftBank (SFTBY) , Tencent (TCEHY) and Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report are among Didi's main backers, while the company itself if formally known as Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. Uber, which was essentially forced out of the China market after it failed to take on Didi's meteoric rise, took a stake in the group in 2016 when it merged its unit with its Beijing based rival.

A $10 billion listing would be the biggest U.S. IPO since Alibaba's debut in 2014, and potentially ignite a wave of China-based flotations that have been put on holds since tech stocks began to slide earlier this year amid concerns over rising interest rates, rich valuations and tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Prior to that, the pace of China and Hong Kong-based listing on U.S. markets was running at a record high, with $7.1 billion closed by the end of the first quarter, compared to the $12 billion tally recorded over 2020.

A study by the Rhodium Group noted that U.S. holdings of Chinese securities was pegged at just under $1.2 trillion at the end of last year, forming a crucial component of that country's corporate fundraising.

Bike sharing group Hello Inc., cloud computing group Qiniu and the podcaster Ximalaya all postponed U.S. listing plans earlier this, and could bring back their respective roadshows if the Didi IPO is a success.