August 25, 2021
Retail Recap: Cramer on Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters, Dick's Sporting Goods
Dick's Sporting Goods Stock Jumps on Profit Report and Guidance

Dick's Sporting Goods shares jumped as the retailer’s fiscal-second-quarter earnings came in above expectations and it raised guidance.
Dick's Sporting Goods  (DKS) - Get Report shares jumped on Wednesday as the retailer’s fiscal-second-quarter earnings came in above expectations and it raised guidance.

The Pittsburgh company is benefiting from the surge in exercise and outdoor activity that has accompanied the easing of the pandemic.

Dick’s recently traded at $128.37, up 12%. The shares had advanced 52% in the six months through Tuesday.

In the quarter ended July 31, net income totaled $495.5 million, or $4.53 a share, up from $276.8 million, or $3.12 a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Adjusted profit registered $5.08 a share, higher than the FactSet analyst consensus of $2.88 a share.

