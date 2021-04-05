Dick’s Sporting Goods next week will unveil a new concept shop, Dick’s House of Sport, that will offer immersive sports experiences in addition to retail options.

The store, opening Friday, is called Dick’s House of Sport. It will offer “multisport experiences inside and outside the store,” the Pittsburgh-based sporting-goods retailer said in a statement.

The store -- in Victor, N.Y., southeast of Rochester near Lake Ontario -- will include in-person experiences for customers including:

- A 17,000-sq.-ft. (1,579 sq. m.) outdoor turf field and running track.

- A rock-climbing wall.

- A batting cage with HitTrax technology.

- A golf hitting bays with TrackMan simulators.

- A putting green.

- Dick’s House of Cleats.

- A health and wellness center.

- A consolidated service area for breaking in gloves, stringing lacrosse sticks, and building and repairing bikes.

Customers will also still be able to purchase apparel, footwear, and sports, golf, and fitness gear at this new concept location.

The company plans to open a second Dick’s House of Sport location in Knoxville, Tenn., later this year.

In addition to its new concept store, Dick’s said it also plans to open two Warehouse Sale locations, which will offer retail discounts of 70% off or more.

The sporting-goods retailer is also opening Dick's Soccer Shops. These will be experiential locations where shoppers can go specifically for soccer needs. These shops will open in select locations across the U.S. starting today.

It is also revamping its Golf Galaxy locations to provide new services, including “custom fitting, hitting bays and access to advanced golf technologies,” the retailer said.

Once the new stores have opened, Dick's will have 730 locations in 47 states.

At last check Dick's shares were trading 1.1% higher at $80.17.