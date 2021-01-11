TheStreet
DexCom 4th-Period Revenue Estimate Beats Analyst Expectations

DexCom's fourth-quarter revenue guidance beats analyst expectations.
DexCom  (DXCM) - Get Report on Monday estimated revenue rose 23% for the fourth quarter and 30% for the full year. 

For all of 2020, DexCom estimates revenue totaled at least $1.93 billion.

The San Diego producer of diabetes-monitoring equipment estimated fourth-quarter revenue met or exceeded $567 million, up 23% from the year-earlier period.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of GAAP earnings of 82 cents a share, or an adjusted 92 cents, on revenue of $550.7 million.

The company estimated that quarterly revenue from the U.S. rose 20% to $451 million while international revenue climbed 33% to $116 million.

"DexCom demonstrated its resilience in the face of the unique challenges of 2020, delivering revenue growth of nearly $450 million over 2019 and making several significant steps to extend our growth opportunity well into the future," Chairman, President and Chief Executive Kevin Sayer said in a statement.

For fiscal 2021, DexCom expects revenue to grow between 15% to 20%, to between $2.21 billion and $2.31 billion.

The company said sensor volume growth was driven by increasing awareness of continuous glucose monitoring for people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, continued international expansion, shifting channel mix, and overall market dynamics.

DexCom said it would report fourth-quarter and full-year results on Feb. 11 after the market closes.

Shares of DexCom at last check dropped 4.7% to $370.08. The stock is trading at twice its 52-week low above $182, set in mid-March. In trading through Friday, the stock had dropped 15% from its 52-week high above $456, set in early August.

