DexCom Drops After Revenue Guidance Misses

Shares of DexCom (DXCM) - Get Report slipped Friday even though the diabetes-monitoring equipment maker reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that exceeded analysts' expectations. Full-year revenue guidance, however, missed analyst estimates.

Shares of the San Diego company dropped 6.27% to $395.25 at last check.

For the quarter ended March 31, DexCom posted GAAP earnings of $40.3 million, or 41 cents a share, compared to $19.9 million, or 21 cents a share in the year-ago period. Adjusted net income stood at $32.8 million, or 33 cents a share.

Revenue for the first quarter rose 25% to $505 million.

Dow Drops 200 Points and Stocks Fall From Record Highs

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of GAAP earnings of 29 cents a share, or an adjusted 31 cents, on revenue of $486.6 million.

For the full fiscal year, DexCom expects revenue to grow 17% to 22% to between $2.26 billion and $2.36 billion, or a midpoint of $2.31 billion. That fell short of FactSet's consensus estimate for 2021 fiscal year revenue of $2.34 billion.

“Dexcom is off to a great start in 2021, including several key advancements of our strategic priorities in the first quarter,” DexCom's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Kevin Sayer said in a statement.

"Based on the strength of our first-quarter results and the significant market opportunity ahead of us, we are pleased to raise our 2021 revenue guidance," Sayer added.

DexCom stock has 18 buys, 2 holds and 2 sells according to Bloomberg data.