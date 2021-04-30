TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

DexCom Drops After Revenue Guidance Misses

DexCom beat first-quarter expectations, but shares fell as full-year revenue guidance missed analyst estimates.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of DexCom  (DXCM) - Get Report slipped Friday even though the diabetes-monitoring equipment maker reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that exceeded analysts' expectations. Full-year revenue guidance, however, missed analyst estimates.

Shares of the San Diego company dropped 6.27% to $395.25 at last check.

For the quarter ended March 31, DexCom posted GAAP earnings of $40.3 million, or 41 cents a share, compared to $19.9 million, or 21 cents a share in the year-ago period. Adjusted net income stood at $32.8 million, or 33 cents a share.

Revenue for the first quarter rose 25% to $505 million.

Dow Drops 200 Points and Stocks Fall From Record Highs

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of GAAP earnings of 29 cents a share, or an adjusted 31 cents, on revenue of $486.6 million.

For the full fiscal year, DexCom expects revenue to grow 17% to 22% to between $2.26 billion and $2.36 billion, or a midpoint of $2.31 billion. That fell short of FactSet's consensus estimate for 2021 fiscal year revenue of $2.34 billion. 

“Dexcom is off to a great start in 2021, including several key advancements of our strategic priorities in the first quarter,” DexCom's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Kevin Sayer said in a statement. 

"Based on the strength of our first-quarter results and the significant market opportunity ahead of us, we are pleased to raise our 2021 revenue guidance," Sayer added.

DexCom stock has 18 buys, 2 holds and 2 sells according to Bloomberg data.

Red Light Stock Market
MARKETS

Stocks Fall From Record Highs as Wall Street Takes a Pause

Is Amazon's Rally Running Out of Steam?
INVESTING

Concerns Linger Over Amazon's Chart Despite Earnings Beat

Why One Former NYSE Trader Is Eyeing Shares of Roku
INVESTING

Roku Withdraws YouTube TV From Its Lineup for New Users

China's Electric Car Start-ups NIO, Xpeng And WM Motor Each Has A Big Tech Backer. What Is Riding On Their Success?
INVESTING

NIO Climbs as Loss Narrows and Revenue Rises

Overstock Introduces Car Shopping Site With Anonymous Haggling Feature
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Overstock, Aon, Cryolife

apple-supplier-skyworks-soars-after-2-billion-stock-buyback-plan
INVESTING

Skyworks Slumps Despite Price Target Upgrades

Cirrus Logic Shares Take Off on Earnings, Revenue Beat
INVESTING

Cirrus Logic Drops; Wall Street Analysts Still See Upside

1. Mark Miller, Benchmark: Western Digital
INVESTING

Western Digital Earnings Spark Positive Analyst Reaction