Deutsche Bank Reportedly to Offer Moderna Shot to New York Staff

Deutsche Bank starting next week plans to offer the two-shot Moderna vaccine to its full-time New York employees, a media report says.
Deutsche Bank  (DB) - Get Report will reportedly offer coronavirus vaccines to all staff and eligible dependents at its New York office starting next week.

The German bank expects to receive the two-shot Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Report vaccine from New York State authorities, and will administer doses to its full-time employees in the New York office, Reuters reported.

Deutsche has asked the Brentwood, Tenn., health-care provider Premise Health to administer the shots after an internal survey found a majority of employees would support the effort.

Deutsche Bank will become the first big bank in New York to offer COVID-19 vaccines at its offices, though many offer on-site testing for the virus, Reuters reported.

To be sure, getting the vaccines is not mandatory.

Bank Earnings Preview: Here's What Jim Cramer Is Watching

All New Yorkers age 16 and older are now eligible for getting coronavirus vaccinations. 

More than 10.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New York State, according to media reports.

Vaccine Stocks Checkup: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Paused

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday called for an immediate pause of Johnson & Johnson's  (JNJ) - Get Report single-dose coronavirus vaccine after six people in the U.S. developed a rare blood clotting disorder.

The White House said this pause would not affect the national rollout of vaccines.

Deutsche Bank's vaccination effort will be conducted in phases, starting with full-time employees working at the New York office.

Earnings Preview: JPMorgan Opens Quarterly Reports Amid US Economic Boom

Among the big banks, JPMorgan Chase,  (JPM) - Get Report Goldman Sachs  (GS) - Get Report and Citi  (C) - Get Report will report first-quarter earnings this week.

U.S.-listed shares of Deutsche Bank at last check were off 0.8% to $12.30.

