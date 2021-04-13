Deutsche Bank Reportedly to Offer Moderna Shot to New York Staff

Deutsche Bank starting next week plans to offer the two-shot Moderna vaccine to its full-time New York employees, a media report says.

Deutsche Bank (DB) - Get Report will reportedly offer coronavirus vaccines to all staff and eligible dependents at its New York office starting next week.

The German bank expects to receive the two-shot Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report vaccine from New York State authorities, and will administer doses to its full-time employees in the New York office, Reuters reported.

Deutsche has asked the Brentwood, Tenn., health-care provider Premise Health to administer the shots after an internal survey found a majority of employees would support the effort.

Deutsche Bank will become the first big bank in New York to offer COVID-19 vaccines at its offices, though many offer on-site testing for the virus, Reuters reported.

To be sure, getting the vaccines is not mandatory.

All New Yorkers age 16 and older are now eligible for getting coronavirus vaccinations.

More than 10.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New York State, according to media reports.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday called for an immediate pause of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) - Get Report single-dose coronavirus vaccine after six people in the U.S. developed a rare blood clotting disorder.

The White House said this pause would not affect the national rollout of vaccines.

Deutsche Bank's vaccination effort will be conducted in phases, starting with full-time employees working at the New York office.

Among the big banks, JPMorgan Chase, (JPM) - Get Report Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report and Citi (C) - Get Report will report first-quarter earnings this week.

U.S.-listed shares of Deutsche Bank at last check were off 0.8% to $12.30.