Skip to main content
Here's How Supply-Chain-Driven Inflation Is Impacting Economic Growth
Here's How Supply-Chain-Driven Inflation Is Impacting Economic Growth

Deutsche Bank Sees 'Significant Recession' by Late Next Year

The Fed will have to take strong action to get inflation under control, Deutsche economists warned.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Federal Reserve officials have maintained they will be able to raise interest rates enough to quell inflation, but not so much as to stamp out the economic recovery.

Deutsche Bank economists don’t think it will play out that way. Led by Chief Economist David Folkerts-Landau, they see the Fed having to raise the federal funds rate to 5%-6% to get inflation under control. The fed funds rate is now 0.25%-0.5%.

Rate increases, Fed balance sheet reduction and the “financial upheaval that accompanies [them] will push the economy into a significant recession by late next year,” the economists wrote in a commentary.

“Something stronger than a mild recession will be needed to do the job” of controlling inflation. They see unemployment ultimately rising by several percentage points. It totaled 3.6% in March.

The basic problem: “the scourge of inflation has returned and is here to stay,” the economists said. “While we may have seen the highs now, it will be a long time before [inflation] recedes back to acceptable levels near the Fed’s 2% target.”

Several factors will help keep inflation high, the economists said.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

1. “A number of the structural disinflationary forces that were prevalent in recent decades had begun to shift even before the Covid shock hit. These include a reversal of globalization … [and] shifting trends in digital in an inflationary direction…”

2. Rising wages, supply-chain disruption and rising rents.

3. “Psychology has shifted dramatically. … Sellers have been increasingly willing to pass cost increases along to their customers, and buyers are increasingly willing to absorb those price increases.”

4. “While longer-term inflation expectations may still be in the neighborhood of the Fed’s objective, they have generally been rising. More important, historical experience shows that these expectations are strongly influenced by what has been happening to actual inflation recently. Given the likely persistence of higher inflation in the near term, we can expect to see further significant increases in inflation expectations over the year ahead…”

5. “Policy measures taken by the Fed … will be slow to restrain inflation.”

Core inflation, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures price index could stay in a 4% to 5% range well into 2023, the economists said. That measure rose 5.4% in the 12 months through February.

Tags
terms:
Interest RatesEconomyInflation
Twitter Elon Musk Lead KL
TECHNOLOGY
TWTRTSLA

Twitter Deal Faces Major Hurdle

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
Affordable Housing Lead JS
INVESTING

Can You Afford to Not Buy a House Now?

By Daniel Kline
King's Collection Lead KL
INVESTING
QSR

Burger King is Selling Sex With Its New Sandwiches

By Colette Bennett
NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS
TWTRTSLAGE

Stock Market Today - 4/26: Dow Falls 500 Points On Fed, China Risk With Big Tech Earnings In Focus

By Martin Baccardax
Boeing 787 Dreamliner Lead
INVESTING
BAUPS

Boeing Earnings Preview: Will the Stock Finally Fill the Gap?

By Bret Kenwell
Mastodon Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
TWTRTSLAFB

What is Mastodon?

By Vidhi Choudhary
House Bitcoin Lead KL
INVESTING

Would You Rather Have Bitcoin or a Home?

By Dan Weil
Primark Clothing Store Lead KL
INVESTING
ASBFFDLTRDG

One Of The Cheapest Clothing Brands Out There Is Raising Prices

By Veronika Bondarenko