Deutsche Bank Lifts Tesla Share-Price Target to $1,200

Deutsche Bank analysts cited Tesla's positive 'trajectory for its battery technology, capacity and especially cost.'

Deutsche Bank raised its share-price target for Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report Friday to $1,200 from $1,000, on expectation the electric vehicle titan will benefit as the auto industry turns electric.

Deutsche analysts confirmed their buy rating on the stock.

“Tesla’s trajectory for its battery technology, capacity and especially cost could help accelerate the world’s shift to electric vehicles and extend Tesla’s EV lead considerably,” the analysts wrote in a commentary cited by Barron’s.

They lifted their forecast for Tesla’s fourth-quarter earnings to $2.46 per share from $2.22. And they pushed their revenue estimate to $16.1 billion from $15.4 billion, seeing higher volume.

Deutsche now puts Tesla’s fourth-quarter deliveries at 282,000 units, up from 268,000, thanks to stronger Model 3 and Model Y deliveries in China.

Tesla recently traded at $1,069, barely changed. Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein puts fair value at only $680 for the narrow-moat company. Year to date the stock is up 46.58%.

“We still think the market is assuming Tesla becomes a top-five automaker globally in annual vehicles sold and is successful in launching its high-margin autonomous driving software subscription service,” he wrote in a commentary last month.

“Our base case still assumes Tesla is successful in becoming a top-10 automaker in global annual vehicle sold.

“We also assume gross margins expand over the long term due to the company successfully being able to reduce its manufacturing unit costs and successfully launch its subscription software.

“However, we assume Tesla only delivers around 5.7 million vehicles by 2030, well below management's target of 20 million.”