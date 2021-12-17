Deporre: Right Now, Fundamentals and Valuations 'Don’t Matter'

If big-cap tech names finally slip, the mask may come off what is a very gloomy market.

Are large-cap stocks beginning to slide back to comparable levels suffered by small-cap and mid-cap stocks in recent weeks?

Maybe so, said Real Money’s James “Rev Shark” Deporre.

“Right now, the market mood is grim, but there is one slight positive [...] as the corrective action rotates into the bigger cap names that have not corrected as deeply and are preventing bottoming action for the broader market,” Deporre said in Real Money. https://realmoney.thestreet.com/investing/a-grim-market-mood-15861182?puc=tst_sfi

Currently, the U.S. stock market is already deep into a bear market, but the indexes simply don't reflect that fact.

Thanks to outperformance by big-cap tech names such as Apple AAPL, major U.S. indexes continue to obscure persistent downtrends among many smaller-cap names.

“The indexes need to do a better job of reflecting the entire market if they are going to be useful as a sentiment tool,” Rev Shark said.

Problems abound, however. Number one is that it’s a very tough trading environment right now as fundamentals and valuations simply don't matter. “Eventually, they will, but stocks can drop to very low levels before the value buyers start to show up,” Deporre added.

Rev Shark’s plan is to have a very high level of cash and to buy favorites only when they start acting better. “I want to buy strengths rather than weaknesses,” he said. “That means I won't buy the absolute bottom, but my goal is to buy sustained movement to the upside, and that generally requires some strength first.”