Democratic National Convention Rescheduled to Mid-August

The Democratic National Committee postponed its national convention until mid-August Thursday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"In light of the unprecedented health crisis facing our country, the 2020 Democratic National Convention will now be held the week of Aug. 17 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, providing our team more time to determine the most appropriate structure for this historic event," the committee said in a post on its website.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the party's likely nominee for president, during a Wednesday appearance on "The Tonight Show" had called for rescheduling the convention.

On Tuesday, Biden said on MSNBC that “it’s hard to envision” the convention going forward on the original date.

The coronavirus outbreak has upended the economy and caused mass disruption the world over as major events are canceled or rescheduled. Many states have also postponed their primaries because of concerns about the coronavirus.

"As we continue to monitor the unpredictable and unprecedented public health emergency, we remain in constant communication with the local, state, and federal officials responsible for protecting public health and security, and will continue to follow their guidance," the Democratic National Committee said.

Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum and a nearby convention center are both available the week of Aug. 17, the New York Times reported. They are booked the week before with the annual convention of the insurer Northwestern Mutual.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled to begin Aug. 24 in Charlotte, where President Donald Trump will be nominated for reelection.