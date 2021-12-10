Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
What Action Alerts PLUS Is Watching in 2022
Publish date:

Foreign Investors May Spark Bond Push, Says JPMorgan Expert

The combination of potentially higher demand for bonds and less liquidity could help spreads catch up to the equities market, JPMorgan's Eric Beinstein noted.
Author:

Foreign investors chasing higher Treasury yields could shore up demand for U.S. corporate bonds, according to an expert at JPMorgan.

Foreign holdings of U.S. corporate bonds jumped mid-week "after the 10-year Treasury yield rose around 18 basis points," Bloomberg reported with remarks from Eric Beinstein, who heads U.S. High Grade Credit Research and Strategy for JPMorgan.

If foreigners buy more U.S. bonds driven by rising Treasury yields, narrow spreads could be approaching, given that cash flow in the markets drops in the final weeks of December due to the holidays.

“This combination of potentially more demand and less liquidity could help spreads catch up to the equity market,” Beinstein wrote. His remarks were first reported by Bloomberg.

The international buying action was “quite light by historical standards” earlier this week, Beinstein added.

On Monday, benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields held at around 1.4%.

By mid week on Wednesday, 10-year Treasury note yields rose to 1.513% following news from drugmaker Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report that three doses of its coronavirus vaccine can provide solid protection against the omicron variant. 

Treasury yields edged lower Friday after U.S. inflation data met Wall Street expectations and neared a four-decade high. U.S. Treasury bond yields, slipped to 1.467%, following a successful auction earlier this week, while 2-year notes were marked at 0.68%.

Traditionally, bond spreads tighten with improving economic conditions and widen with deteriorating economic conditions.

"The spread on the Bloomberg U.S. Investment Grade Index is at 96 basis points, well off its 2021 low," the Bloomberg report added.

