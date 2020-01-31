Delta will halt all flights to and from China beginning Feb. 6.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report announced Friday that it will suspend all U.S. flights to China starting Feb. 6 through April 30 on concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

It also was reported that American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report will suspend flights to China, but the company at last check has not issued an official decision and requests for confirmation weren't immediately returned.

Delta will continue to have flights coming back from China through next Wednesday, Feb. 5. Outbound flights to the country will cease on Feb. 3.

The company said that travelers affected by the change can go to the “My Trips” section of Delta's website to “help them understand their options.”

Those options include rescheduling flights for after April 30 and refunds.

Delta's move followed a suit Thursday from the union representing American Airlines pilots that demanded the carrier immediately halt its flights to China, based on what the union called "serious, and in many ways still unknown, health threats posed by the coronavirus."

The Allied Pilots Association filed the lawsuit in a Dallas County, Texas, court.

American, the union said in a statement, operates about 56 monthly flights between Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Chinese airports. The airline has said it would suspend flights between Los Angeles and China as of Feb. 9, the union said.

The company did announce flight cancellations from Los Angeles to Beijing and Shanghai, but the company’s flights from its Dallas hub to China are still viable.

Meanwhile, pilots at United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report, which has the most U.S. flights to China, said that pilots will be allowed to drop their trip without pay.

China has reported nearly 10,00 cases of coronavirus infections with more than 200 deaths attributed to the disease.

The Centers for Disease Control on Thursday announced the first case of human-to-human transmission of the disease in the United States.