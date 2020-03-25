Delta Cuts Inflight Service Offerings to 'Lessen Physical Touch Points'

The changes at Delta include no hot meals for first-class passengers and no beverages outside bottled water for anyone.

Delta Airlines (DAL) - Get Report announced Wednesday that it was cutting back food and beverage service on its flights.

The moves came in response to customer and crew feedback regarding the coronavirus, the airline said.

“These changes are an effort to lessen physical touch points on board,” the company said in a statement. “Similar steps are being taken on the ground in Delta Sky Clubs, and we are evaluating adjustments for long-haul international flying.”

On domestic flights, Delta will now have only two snack offerings for its regular and premium (Delta Comfort+) passengers. That restriction will also apply to first-class passengers on flights less than 900 miles.

First-class meals on domestic and short-haul international flights greater than 900 miles will be replaced by individually pre-packaged, non-perishable box meals and two snack offerings.

For all customers, individual bottled water will be the only beverage available - no plastic cups, no ice. Travelers are free to bring their own food and beverages on board.

On the ground, the airline has closed some Sky Clubs, dropped shower service and curbed food and beverage options at those which remain open.

Delta previously removed all glassware from domestic and international flights and suspended hot towel service.

The $2 trillion economic stimulus package passed by Congress Wednesday includes $25 billion in direct financial aid to struggling airlines such as Delta.

The airline and its competitors have greatly reduced capacity in the last few weeks, with some of their flights carrying less than 10 passengers.

Delta shares traded at $31.12, up 15.71%, on Wednesday.