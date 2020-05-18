Delta Will Resume Some Suspended Routes in June

The carrier says its second-quarter schedule is 85% smaller than last year - 80% domestically and 90% internationally.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report shares rose Monday after the carrier announced it was resuming some suspended routes in June.

“While the June schedule is significantly reduced in comparison to last year, customers will see the return of several major routes, both U.S. domestic and international, which were previously suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the company said in a statement.

As for domestic flights, “Delta continues to provide flights to all U.S. hubs and top markets, though frequency is significantly reduced,” the airline said.

“While Delta has temporarily consolidated operations in some markets served by multiple airports, the airline is adding more flights to its June schedule in comparison to May, primarily in Atlanta, New York and between hubs,” the airline said.

Overseas flights added include New York to Amsterdam, New York to Paris and Atlanta to Paris. In addition, there’s Detroit to Shanghai and Seattle to Tokyo.

Delta's second-quarter schedule is 85% smaller than last year, with reductions of 80% in U.S. domestic capacity and 90% internationally.

Delta reported last month that revenue plunged 18% in the first quarter from a year ago. And CEO Ed Bastian warned in a letter to employees that more bad times are ahead.

“The second quarter will be worse. The decline in travel has reduced our expected revenues for the period by $11 billion, or 90%, compared to a year ago,” he said.

Delta shares recently traded at $20.86, up 8.73%. The stock has plunged 65% over the last three months, compared to a 13% slide for the S&P 500.