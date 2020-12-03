TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Delta Air 'Still on Track to Break-Even in Spring,' CEO Says

Delta Air shares rise after CEO Ed Bastian says the carrier is 'still on track to reach the break-even point in the spring.'
Author:
Publish date:

Delta Air Lines  (DAL) - Get Report shares rose Thursday, after Chief Executive Ed Bastian said the carrier was “still on track to reach the break-even point in the spring,” despite the coronavirus pandemic.

He offered that remark in a memo to employees that was published in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. And the memo wasn't all optimism.

“We’ve always said this was going to be a choppy recovery, and that’s been true in recent weeks,” Bastian said. “Like others in the industry, we’ve seen some slowing of demand and forward bookings as covid cases have risen across the U.S.”

The Atlanta carrier's shares recently traded at $42.46, up 3.4%. The stock has fallen 27% year to date as the pandemic kept people at home and slashed travel.

“Revenues are slowly coming back, but we still expect to be at just 30% of our 2019 levels for the fourth quarter,” Bastian said. 

“That slowdown has pressured our daily cash burn by about $2 million per day and we’re now expecting to end up around $12 million to $14 million per day for the quarter.”

To be sure, that represents “solid improvement from the $24 million daily burn rate in the third quarter,” he said. 

“While the environment continues to be volatile, I’m encouraged that we are still on track to reach the break-even point in the spring, and that outlook has been bolstered by continued positive developments with vaccines.”

Of course, “it will take months for a vaccine to be broadly distributed,” Bastian said. But “it’s a clear sign of light at the end of the tunnel. 

"Widespread vaccinations among our customers and our employees will be essential to Delta’s sustained recovery and the start of our rebound.”

Facebook Lead
INVESTING

Facebook Faces Antitrust Lawsuit From as Many as 40 U.S. States

5 Things the Jobless Should Remember at Tax Time
INVESTING

Jobless Claims Fall as Companies Keep Hiring Through Pandemic

Trader New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Dow Gets Lift From Soaring Boeing, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Hit Records

Boeing Inks $3.6 Billion 737 MAX 8 Order with Air Astana at Dubai Air Show
STOCKS

Boeing Seals Big Order for 737 MAX Jet From Ryanair

Facebook Lead
INVESTING

Facebook Will Remove Misinforming Posts About Covid-19 Vaccine

Jim Cramer's Stock Market Breakdown 12/3
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Jobless Claims, Snowflake, Stock Market Thursday

Signet Jewelers
INVESTING

Signet Jewelers Rises After Beating Q3 Earnings Estimates

Jim Cramer Gives His Dog Bug a Last Name: Chevron
INVESTING

Chevron Slashes Capital Spending Plans In Lower Carbon Shift; Sets 2021 Budget at $14 Billion