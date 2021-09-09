September 9, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer Says There's a Market 'Reassessment of How Bad Delta Is' Tuesday
Publish date:

Delta Air, Other Carriers Provide Weak  Guidance as Covid Surges

Delta expects revenue at the lower end of prior guidance, as the recent rise in Covid cases is suppressing demand.
Author:

Delta Airlines  (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines, Inc. Report and a number of other major airlines on Thursday offered downbeat earnings guidance as the spread of the COVID delta variant suppresses travel demand.

But judging by the carriers' rising stock prices on Thursday, the reports didn't daunt investors.

Atlanta-based Delta says in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that for the third quarter, “adjusted total revenue, excluding third-party refinery sales, is expected to be at the lower end of the prior guidance range, as the recent rise in Covid cases is suppressing demand in the second half of the quarter.”

It expects adjusted revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter. The prior guidance called for a decline of 30% to 35%.

“During the quarter, demand exceeded expectations in July,” Delta said. “In early August, the pace of recovery paused due to the sharp rise in Covid cases.”

Further, “initial revenue expectations were predicated on an acceleration of business travel through the September quarter,” the company said. But “the pace of business travel recovery has paused, as companies delay or scale down initial office reopenings.”

Still, “while the environment remains choppy, booking trends have stabilized in the last 10 days, and the recovery is expected to resume as case counts decline,” Delta said.

TheStreet Recommends

Delta recently traded at $41.46, up 4.6%. 

Among other airlines, American Airlines  (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group, Inc. Report projected third-quarter revenue would slide 24% to 28% from the comparable 2019 quarter. It previously predicted a 20% decline.

The Fort Worth, Texas, carrier's shares recently traded at $20.35, up 6.4%

United Airlines  (UAL) - Get United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Report forecast pretax losses for the third and fourth quarters. It previously projected pretax profit.

The Chicago airline recently traded at $47.24, up 3.8%.

And Southwest Airlines  (LUV) - Get Southwest Airlines Co. Report is suffering declines in bookings and rising cancellation rates. 

Southwest recently traded at $49.83, up 3.5% 

 

Coronavirus vaccine Lead
LATEST NEWS

Biden Likely to Order Federal Workers to Get Covid-19 Vaccine

Wall Street Lead
INVESTING

Stocks Waver as COVID-19 Concerns Blunts Growth Prospects

Lululemon Clothes Retail Lead
INVESTING

Lululemon After Earnings Jump: Do Charts Say Buy or Sell?

Humanigen Lead
INVESTING

Humanigen Slumps; FDA Rejects Emergency Use of Covid Treatment

Coronavirus drugs
INVESTING

Drug Stocks Drop on White House Plan to Lower Drug Costs

Shenzhen Tells Local 'made In China, Sold On Amazon' Vendors It Will Stay Neutral In Their Disputes With The US E-commerce Giant
INVESTING

Amazon Branded TVs Slated to Ship in October

Midday Report: Walmart Does Heavy Lifting on S&P 500; AthenaHealth Boosts Nasdaq
INVESTING

Walmart to Phase Out Quarterly Bonuses, Lift Hourly Wages

US Federal Reserve keeping interest rates low. Photo: AFP
INVESTING

Fed's Bostic: Fed Unlikely to Decide on Tapering This Month