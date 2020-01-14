A Delta flight to Shanghai from Los Angeles was returning to airport after engine problem developed.

Students and adults at an elementary school were injured by jet fuel dumped from a Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) - Get Report plane that was returning to Los Angeles International Airport because of an engine problem, according to multiple published reports.

Delta Flight 89 returned to the airport shortly after takeoff Tuesday afternoon.

The airplane dumped fuel over Cudahy, a city southeastern Los Angeles County, and parts of South Los Angeles, according to broadcast reports.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department tweeted that it treated 17 children and 9 adults for minor injuries. No one was taken to the hospital and no evacuation orders were imposed, according to fire department tweets.

Delta shares fell 31 cents, or 0.5%, to $64.14 in after-hours trading. The stock gained 3.3% in the regular session on better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter.