Delta Employees, Unhappy With Uniforms, Take Lands' End to Court

Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report employees are taking Lands' End (LE) - Get Report to court, claiming uniforms made by the retailer contain heavy metals and chemicals they fear could cause health problems.

More than 500 Delta employees have signed onto the lawsuit, most of them flight attendants, CNN reported, citing a lawyer for the employees.

Testing of the uniforms paid for by employees found "chemicals and heavy metals far in excess of industry-accepted safe levels for garments," according to published reports on the lawsuit, filed in federal court in Wisconsin.

Delta employees have been wearing the uniforms since 2018, with the lawsuit citing concerns over potential, long-term health risks due to allergic reactions and a "sensitization response" as well.

Delta, which the lawsuit does not name, has issued a statement defending what the airline called a "rigorous toxicology study" which it said it commissioned to determine "if there was a universal scientific issue with the uniform."

To the contrary, the airline said its own tests have found "our uniforms meet the highest textile standards," according to the statement. Delta said the one exception was its "optional flight attendant apron," which it has removed from service.

The dispute over the Delta uniforms comes more than two years after American Airlines faced similar complaints from its flight attendants over a uniform, in that case made by Twin Hill, citing headaches, rashes and other concerns. After initially defending the uniforms, American Airlines later ended its deal with the clothing manufacturer.

In a down day for the markets, Delta's stock price fell 2.69% to $57.18 a share, while Lands' End edged up 0.38% to $15.66 a share.