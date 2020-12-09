TheStreet
Delta Air Drops International-Ticket Change Fees

Delta Air Lines will be dropping international-ticket change fees to boost overseas travel amid the pandemic.
Delta Air Lines said on Wednesday that it was dropping change fees for tickets on international flights taking off from North America in an effort to attract passengers back to overseas travel.

The Atlanta carrier is waiving change fees for all U.S. domestic and international tickets purchased through March 30 except for basic economy fares, the company said in a statement.

Travelers can change their plans at any time regardless of their destination or the type of ticket they booked.

Delta Air Lines said that it would immediately end the change fees, which range from $200 to $500, for all international flights, according to Bloomberg.

“Our approach has always been to put people first, which is why we’re extending our current change-fee waiver and making lasting changes to our practices, so customers have the trust and confidence they need long after the pandemic ends,” Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian said in a statement.

Dropping the fees is part of a plan by airlines to boost international travel after they were hammered by the coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions, according to Bloomberg.

Domestic passenger traffic has remained at about 35% of last year’s figures, while overseas travel is well below that level, Bloomberg reported.

“International is the biggest challenge we have,” Bastian said on CNBC.

Bastian added that Delta is currently at about one-third of normal traffic trends, and he said that's unlikely to change in the next couple of months.

In August, Delta said that it was eliminating change fees for travel within the U.S., Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Last month, American Airlines  (AAL) - Get Report also said that it was eliminating change fees in first class, business class, premium economy and main cabin for all long-haul international flights taking off from North America and South America.

