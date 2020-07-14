Delta Posts Wider-Than-Expected Loss as Traffic Plummets 94%

Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report on Tuesday posted a wider-than-expected second-quarter loss as the coronavirus pandemic and shutdown of most non-essential travel pummeled the airline industry.

The Atlanta-based carrier posted an adjusted loss of $3.86 billion, or $4.43 a share, vs. income of just under $2 billion, or $2.35 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting a loss of $4.22 a share.

Operating revenue rang in at $1.18 billion, down 91% from a year ago. Total revenue for the quarter was $1.47 billion, slightly ahead of analysts' forecasts. Delta had $15.7 billion in liquidity as of the end of June.

The airline said passenger revenue was down an unprecedented 94% during the quarter on 85% lower capacity. That translated into a negative 21% revenue-per-available-seat mile figure, the carrier said.

The company’s total adjusted operating expense decreased $5.5 billion, or 53%, in the June quarter from a year earlier, driven by in part by lower capacity. That translated into a much lower daily cash burn rate, CEO Ed Bastian said, with Delta’s average daily cash burn dropping by more than 70% since late March to $27 million in June.

The magnitude of the quarterly loss “illustrates the truly staggering impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our business,” Bastian said in a statement. “Given the combined effects of the pandemic and associated financial impact on the global economy, we continue to believe that it will be more than two years before we see a sustainable recovery.”

A resurgence in new coronavirus cases in the U.S. and related travel restrictions have stalled a fledgling recovery in U.S. travel demand and prompted all carriers including Delta to re-evaluate their plans for reinstate flights.

Indeed, in a recent memo, Bastian predicted a “lengthy and slow” rebound for the airline from the coronavirus pandemic.

While the airline is restoring about 1,000 flights this month, that still puts it at just 30% of its normal July schedule, Bastian said in the memo. Over the July 4 holiday weekend, Delta flew only one-fifth as many passengers as it did a year earlier.

Despite the setback, Delta still expects to reduce cash burn to zero by year-end and to return to “profitability, marginally,” by spring.

Shares of Delta were down 1.94% at $26.30 in premarket trading on Tuesday.