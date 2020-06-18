Delta to Add 1,000 Flights Per Day in July and August

Delta announces plans to keep adding flights through the summer but expresses caution about expanding flights after that.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report revealed Thursday its plans to keep adding flights through the summer but expressed caution about expanding flights after that.

Atlanta-based Delta anticipates adding about 1,000 flights a day in both July and August, CEO Ed Bastian said on a shareholder call Thursday, according to CNBC. August domestic capacity would still equal only 55% to 60% of typical totals, he said.

After those additions, Delta expects to “take a pause, and we’ll see how demand looks post-Labor Day before we decide to add further domestic flights back,” Bastian said.

Delta said Tuesday that its second-quarter global schedule would be 85% smaller than last year.

Meanwhile, JetBlue Airways (JBLU) - Get Report announced Thursday that it was adding 30 new domestic routes and restoring service in 11 cities.

“With the new routes and service announced today, as well as additional capacity added back into the July and August schedules, JetBlue intends to operate more than half of its typical capacity this summer to better match demand trends,” the company said in a statement.

As for Delta, Morningstar analyst Brian Bernard said that while it faces tremendous headwinds in the short term the long term looks brighter.

“We think the best-positioned airlines are firms like Delta, which came into this crisis with relatively little debt and an efficient cost base,” he wrote in an April 22 commentary.

Delta shares recently traded at $30.17, down 1.79%. The stock has slid 5% over the past three months.

JetBlue recently traded at $11.84, down 0.84%, and has dropped 24% over the last three months.