Premarket Movers Thursday - Dell, Citigroup and PPD

Stock futures rose Thursday ahead of data on U.S. jobless claims and retail sales.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday.

1. Dell Technologies DELL | Up 7.59%

Shares of Dell Technologies (DELL) - Get Report rose close to 8% early Thursday after the computer maker received price target upgrades from Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan.

Deutsche Bank raised its price target on the stock to $120 from $100. J.P. Morgan also raised Dell's price target to $120 from $103.

Dell said it plans to spin off its stake in cloud-software firm VMware VMW, which will result in a special cash dividend for shareholders of up to $12 billion.

2. Coinbase COIN | Up 7%

Shares of Coinbase (COIN) - Get Report rose in premarket trading after the cryptocurrency exchange jumped 31% in its first day of trading on the Nasdaq.

Coinbase went public through a direct listing.

Coinbase opened Wednesday at $381 a share, 52% above its reference price of $250 a share. It closed Wednesday at $328.28. At the closing price, Coinbase's valuation was about $86 billion.

TheStreet founder Jim Cramer tweeted early Thursday: "If you bought Coinbase at the opening and then bought lower later in the day you should have a good basis and no need to buy more at these prices."

3. PPD Inc. PPD | Up 6.28%

Shares of PPD (PPD) advanced in premarket trading Thursday after Thermo Fischer Scientific (TMO) - Get Report agreed to acquire the healthcare testing company for $17.4 billion in cash, creating one of the biggest drug-testing companies in the U.S.

4. Bank of America BAC | Up 1.25%

Banks of America (BAC) - Get Report shares traded higher early Thursday after the bank posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings that included the release of $2.7 billion in reserves set aside to cover bad loans.

While discussing bank earnings on Wednesday, Cramer said, "If the Federal Reserve let banks return capital they would return a monster amount of capital. They can buy back a lot but, more importantly, they can give you dividend that's not like the others which will be really good," he said.

5. Citigroup C | Up 3.18%

Shares of Citigroup (C) - Get Report advanced in premarket trading Thursday after the bank posted first-quarter earnings and revenue that exceeded analysts' expectations.

The bank reported strong investment banking revenue and a higher-than-expected release of loan-loss reserves.