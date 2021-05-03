Dell to Sell Boomi Cloud Business to Private Equity in $4 Billion Deal

Dell Technologies agrees to sell its Boomi cloud business to private-equity firms Francisco Partners and TPG in a cash deal valued at $4 billion.

Dell Technologies (DELL) - Get Report agreed to sell its Boomi cloud business to private-equity firms Francisco Partners and TPG in a cash deal valued at $4 billion.

The deal, part of efforts by CEO Michael Dell to streamline the personal computer maker’s operations, is expected to close by the end of this year, the companies said in a statement. Additional terms weren’t disclosed.

Boomi specializes in integrating different cloud platforms for companies and has more than 15,000 customers. Dell agreed to acquire the company for an undisclosed amount in 2010, a statement showed at the time.

“This proposed transaction positions Boomi for its next phase of growth and is the right move for both companies, our shared customers and partners,” Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and chief operating officer of Dell, said in the statement.

“For us, we’re focused on fueling growth by continuing to modernize our core infrastructure and PC businesses and expanding in high-priority areas,” Clarke added.

Dell last month said it will spin off its 81% stake in VMware (VMW) - Get Report, its most valuable asset, in a deal that will create two standalone companies and result in a special dividend payment to Dell of between $9.3 billion and $9.7 billion.

Last year, it sold cybersecurity unit RSA for $2.08 billion to a private-equity firm.

Dell has been looking to cut its dependence on hardware sales and transform itself into a seller of subscription-based computer services. While that shift is ongoing, the company still gets about half of its revenue from sales of personal computers to commercial and consumer customers.

Shares of Dell ended the trading day Friday down 0.04% at $98.33.

