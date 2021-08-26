August 26, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer Says Companies Have to Be Willing to Invest in Cybersecurity
Jim Cramer Says Companies Have to Be Willing to Invest in Cybersecurity
Publish date:

Dell Beats 2nd-Quarter Estimates for Earnings and Revenue

Dell Technologies reported that fiscal-second-quarter net income per share fell 23%, and adjusted earnings rose 17%, on 15% higher revenue.
Author:

Shares of Dell Technologies  (DELL) - Get Report eased after the computer and services giant reported that fiscal-second-quarter net income per share fell 23%, and adjusted earnings rose 17%, on 15% higher revenue.

The figures were stronger than Wall Street analysts' estimates.

For the quarter ended July 30, Dell earned $1.05 a share, compared with $1.37 a share in the year-earlier quarter. The latest adjusted earnings were $2.24 a share.

Revenue reached $26.12 billion from $22.73 billion a year earlier.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of GAAP earnings of 92 cents a share, or an adjusted $2.03, on revenue of $25.57 billion.

At last check shares of the Round Rock Texas company were trading off 1.9% at $99.60. They finished regular Thursday trading off 0.5% at $101.55.

TheStreet Recommends

Nail Down a Trade in Homebuilder Lennar: Real Money

The stock touched a 52-week high $104.62 on June 10. In 2021 through the close of regular Thursday trading, the stock had been up 39%.

The client solutions group, which includes computers, posted operating earnings of $995 million, up 39% from a year earlier, on revenue of $14.3 billion, up 27%.

Within this division, commercial clients accounted for $10.6 billion of revenue and consumers $3.7 billion.

The infrastructure solutions division posted operating earnings of $970 million on revenue of $8.4 billion. Within the group, servers and networking accounted for $4.5 billion of revenue and storage for $4 billion.

And the VMware division's operating earnings were $849 million on revenue of $3.1 billion.

Marvell Is Second Big Company This Week to Blame Outlook on Trade
INVESTING

Marvell Adjusted Earnings Top Estimates

Gap Lead
INVESTING

Gap Stock Climbs on Swing to Second-Quarter Profit, Surging Revenue

Workday Lead
INVESTING

Workday Tops Estimates, Ups Guidance as Users Grow to 55 Million

Lordstown Motors Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Coty, Lordstown Motors, Salesforce

peloton-slumps-despite-revenue-beat-and-optimistic-forecast
INVESTING

Peloton Post Wider-Than-Expected Loss, Slashes Price of Fitness Bike

NYSE Stock Market Wall Street Trader
MARKETS

Stocks Fall as Federal Reserve Summit Begins and Kabul Blasts Raise Caution

3 Major Deductions for the Self-Employed
Sponsored Story

6 Money Saving Tax Tips for the Self-Employed

Etsy Beats Street Sales Estimate Handily in Second Quarter
INVESTING

Etsy Shares Rise as Online Retailers Ride Roller-Coaster