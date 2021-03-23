Delivery Startup GoPuff Raises $1.15B in Latest Funding Round

Delivery startup GoPuff just raised $1.15 billion. Its valuation has more than doubled from five months ago, to $8.9 billion.

Delivery startup GoPuff said on Tuesday it had raised $1.15 billion in new funding from investors such as Fidelity Management and Research, Luxor Capital and SoftBank Vision Fund 1.

The Philadelphia company, which operates in more than 500 U.S. cities through 200 fulfillment centers, has more than doubled its valuation from five months ago to $8.9 billion.

The latest funding round is likely a precursor to the company going public later this year, reports say.

A source close to the matter told Reuters that GoPuff has already started discussions with financial advisers and banks.

The company is wondering whether to go forward through a traditional initial public offering or a merger with a special-purpose-acquisition company, or so-called blank-check company.

SPACs are companies formed specifically to find and merge with operating companies. They are a way to speed the operating companies into the public markets.

GoPuff previous funding round, in October, raised $380 million at a valuation of $3.9 billion. In November, GoPuff acquired the liquor-store chain BevMo for $350 million.

GoPuff was founded in 2013 by two Drexel University students, Yakir Gola and Rafael Ilishayev. The service delivers food and goods typically sold in convenience stores.

While the business doesn’t make money, operations in cities older than 18 months are profitable, Bloomberg reported, citing a company spokeswoman.

The company said in a statement that it would use the new funds to expand across the U.S. and internationally, introduce new product categories, and invest in staff and new technology.

Delivery services have surged during the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers remained at home in an effort to limit their exposure to the disease.

In December DoorDash (DASH) - Get Report, which primarily offers food-delivery services, priced its IPO at $102 a share.