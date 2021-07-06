Pentagon May Split $10B Computing Pact Between Microsoft, Amazon

The Pentagon appears set to divide a $10 billion cloud-computing pact between tech titans Amazon and Microsoft, a media report says.

The Defense Department said Tuesday that it’s dumping a $10 billion cloud-computing contract it gave Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report two years ago, amid opposition from Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report.

The Pentagon will divide the the responsibilities between the two tech titans, Bloomberg reports.

Amazon appeared to be the original favorite to win the contract. But many experts speculated that Microsoft was chosen because President Donald Trump’s disliked Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, who owns the Washington Post.

Microsoft stock recently traded at $276.46, down 0.4%. That nearly matched the S&P 500’s decline of 0.55%.

The Redmond, Wash., tech giant has climbed 27% in the past six months, thanks to its strong financial performance.

Amazon, the Seattle tech and online-retail titan, recently traded around $3,679, up 4.8%. It has risen 14% over the past six months, trailing the S&P 500’s 16% gain amid investor concern about its valuation.

“With the shifting technology environment, it has become clear that the Jedi Cloud contract, which has long been delayed, no longer meets the requirements to fill the DoD’s capability gaps,” the Defense Department said in a statement, according to Bloomberg.

It said it “intends to seek proposals from a limited number of sources, namely Microsoft and Amazon Web Services,” the only two companies it thinks can meet the requirements. DoD will consider other vendors if they can prove they're up to the needs.

Daniel Martins, founder of DM Martins Capital Management, last month offered an analysis of Amazon on TheStreet.

