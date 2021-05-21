TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Deere Smashes Earnings Forecast, Repeats Caterpillar Supply Chain Concern

“While the company is clearly performing at a high level, Deere expects to see increased supply-chain pressures through the balance of the year,” said CEO John May.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Deere & Co.  (DE) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Friday, and boosted its full-year profit forecast, thanks to a surge in demand for farming and construction equipment.  

Deere said earnings for the three months ending in April, the group's fiscal second quarter, came in at $5.68 per share, up more than double from the same period last year and firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $4.52 per share. Group worldwide sales, Deere said, rose 30% from last year to $12.058 billion, against topping analysts' estimates of a $10.44 billion tally.

Looking into the end of the 2021 fiscal year, Deer said it sees overall net income of between $5.3 billion and $5.7 billion, up from its last forecast of between $4.6 billion to $5 billion. That implies earnings in the range of $14.65 to $15.95 per share.

“With another quarter of solid performance, John Deere closed out the first half of the year on a highly encouraging note,” said CEO John May. “Our results received support across our entire business lineup, reflecting healthy worldwide markets for farm and construction equipment."

“While the company is clearly performing at a high level, Deere expects to see increased supply-chain pressures through the balance of the year,” May added. “We are working closely with key suppliers to secure the parts and components that our customers need to deliver essential food production and infrastructure."

"Despite these challenges, Deere is on track for a strong year and we believe is well-positioned to unlock greater value for our customers and other stakeholders in the future.”  

Deere shares were marked 0.8% higher in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $358.00 each.

Late last month, Deere's larger rival, Caterpillar Inc  (CAT) - Get Report, posted posted much stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings of $2.87 per share, on revenues of $11.9 billion, thanks to a surge in construction sales in Asia and Latin America. 

Caterpillar CFO Andrew Bonfield told investors on a conference call that while the group remains "positive" in terms of the impact of rising input costs and supply-chain risks, "we’re diligently monitoring the risks and their potential impact going forward."

"It’s a fluid situation in terms of potential supply challenges, raw material cost pressures and pandemic-related concerns, areas where we have varying levels of control," Bonfield said. "Our aim is to minimize the impact of these factors and maximize factory uptime so we can satisfy improving customer demand."

Cryptocurrency Coins_051321
MARKETS

Crypto, Palo Alto, Deere, Kansas City Southern - 5 Things You Must Know

TheStreet Reopening Stocks To Buy Lead
INVESTING

Disney Is Ready for the Great Reopening

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Gain as Recovery Bets Trump Inflation Concern; Bitcoin Steadies

fisker-ocean-papal-transport-rear_okextf
INVESTING

Fisker Set to Develop First All-Electric Popemobile

Foot Locker Is a Really Good Company, Jim Cramer Says
INVESTING

Foot Locker Blasts Earnings Forecast Amid Soaring Same Store Sales

AT&T Reports Q3 Earnings, Revenue Miss
INVESTING

AT&T Rises as Analysts Laud Discovery Deal Despite Dividend Cut

NYSE Lead
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Cisco Systems, AT&T

Buy Salesforce
TECHNOLOGY

Tech Stocks Roundup: Jim Cramer Says to Buy Salesforce Stock