Deere, Buckle, Kelly Services: Top 5 Stock Gainers for Friday

Deere, Buckle, Cryoport, MobileIron and Kelly Services were among Friday's top gainers.

Stocks on Friday were higher amid concerns over a global economic recovery and positive developments on a coronavirus vaccine.

In economic news, sales of existing homes climbed 24.7% in July from June, the strongest monthly gain in the survey's history, dating back to 1968, and the highest sales pace since December 2006.

Against this backdrop, investors looked for stocks in a variety of sectors.

1. Cryoport | Percentage Increase Over 12%

Cryoport (CYRX) - Get Report was climbing after the integrated freight and logistics company said it had agreed to acquire Cryopdp, a temperature-controlled logistics solutions company based in Paris in an all-cash transaction valued at about €49 million, or $57.7 million.

2. Buckle | Percentage Increase Over 16%

Buckle (BKE) - Get Report advanced after the apparel retailer said second-quarter net income more than doubled to $34.7 million. Net sales increased 6% year over year to $216 million. E-commerce sales doubled.

3. MobileIron | Percentage Increase Over 10%

MobileIron (MOBL) - Get Report, which provides cybersecurity for mobile devices, was rising after Bloomberg reported the company is working with a financial adviser to explore options including a potential sale. The company may also decide to remain independent, Bloomberg said.

4. Deere & Co. | Percentage Increase Over 5%

Deere & Co. (DE) - Get Report rose after the company posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and improved its full-year forecasts. Cost cutting and stabilizing farm sales supported the industrial equipment company's bottom line.

5. Kelly Services | Percentage Increase Over 31%

Kelly Services (KELYB) - Get Report jumped after the company sold its Brazilian staffing operations to GI Group, a global staffing firm based in Italy.