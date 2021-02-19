5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Deere, Avis, Energous

Deere, Avis Budget Group, Energous, Sabre Corp. and Rogers are five top stock gainers for Friday.

Stocks were rising Friday as Wall Street put aside concerns that higher inflation and increased borrowing costs could stall an economic recovery.

Here are five top stock gainers for Friday:

1. Deere & Co. | Percentage Increase Over 11.1%

Deere (DE) - Get Report surged after the farm and construction equipment maker posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings and raised its 2021 profit forecast.

2. Avis Budget Group | Percentage Increase Over 7.9%

Avis Budget Group (CAR) - Get Report advanced after Morgan Stanley analyst Billy Kovanis raised his price target on the stock to $56 from $44 and kept an overweight rating on the shares.

Avis reported a narrower-than-expected fourth-quarter loss earlier this week.

3. Energous | Percentage Increase Over 38.2%

Energous (WATT) - Get Report soared on rumors that the wire-free charging company was working with Apple (AAPL) - Get Report on a magnetically attached battery pack for the newest iPhones that would wirelessly charge the handsets.

Apple has been developing the attachment for at least a year, Bloomberg reported.

4. Sabre Corp. | Percentage Increase Over 12.9%

Sabre Corp. (SABR) - Get Report climbed after Deutsche Bank analyst Ashish Sabadra upgraded shares of the travel service software and technology company to buy from hold with a price target of $17, up from $12.

Sabre's competitive positioning has improved due to its technology transformation and partnership with Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Report Google, the analyst said.

5. Rogers | Percentage Increase Over 11%

Rogers (ROG) - Get Report was rising after the electronic components company beat Wall Street fourth-quarter earnings expectations.

Net sales totaled $210.7 million, up from $193.8 million a year ago.

