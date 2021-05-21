Deckers Rises as Analysts Raise Price Targets

In its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter ended March 31, Deckers, which owns the Ugg and Teva shoe brands, reported sales and profit above analysts’ forecasts.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor (DECK) - Get Report rose sharply Friday, as some analysts raised their price targets on the shoe seller after it reported stronger-than-expected earnings after the close on Thursday.

In its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter ended March 31, Deckers, which owns the Ugg and Teva shoe brands, reported sales and profit above analysts’ forecasts. Its estimates for fiscal 2022 sales also topped analyst predictions.

The stock recently traded at $330.70, up 6.3%. It has climbed 26% over the past six months amid optimism about economic recovery.

As for the analysts, Jefferies’ Janine Stichter increased her price target to $436 from $400 and kept her buy rating.

“The fiscal fourth quarter marked another of significant top-line upside and strong margins,” she said. The numbers “prove Decker isn’t just a stay at home play.”

Stifel’s Jim Duffy boosted his price target to $425 from $400 and kept his buy rating. The company benefits from “increasing diversification of the product lines,” with Uggs and its Hoka running shoes in particular enjoying strength, he said, according to Bloomberg.

Evercore ISI’s Warren Cheng rates Deckers as in-line with a price target of $350.

A “rare” double-digit earnings increase with “huge upside” is possible for the company if Hoka “really blows up” to sales of $1 billion or $2 billion during the next several years, he said, Bloomberg reports.

In other shoe company news, Jefferies upgraded Nike (NKE) - Get Report earlier this month to buy from hold and lifted its share-price target to $192 from $140.

And in April, Adidas (ADDYY) announced that it is exiting Hong Kong's Central prime business district.

Nike is a holding in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells NKE? Learn more now.