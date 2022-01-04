Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
What Is the ISM Manufacturing Index?
What Is the ISM Manufacturing Index?
Publish date:

Manufacturing Slowdown: December PMI Index Dips to 58.7%

A number over 50 means the manufacturing sector is expanding, which it did for the 19th month in a row since April 2020.
Author:

The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) December manufacturing purchasing managers index slid to 58.7% in November from 61.1% in November.

A number over 50 means the manufacturing sector is expanding, which it did for the 19th month in a row since April 2020.

“The U.S. manufacturing sector remains in a demand-driven, supply chain-constrained environment, with indications of improvements in labor resources and supplier delivery performance,” said Timothy Fiore, chairman of the ISM’s Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

“Shortages of critical lowest-tier materials, high commodity prices and difficulties in transporting products continue to plague reliable consumption.”

As for Covid, “pandemic-related global issues — worker absenteeism, short-term shutdowns due to parts shortages, employee turnover and overseas supply chain problems — continue to impact manufacturing,” Fiore said.

“However, panel sentiment remains strongly optimistic, with six positive growth comments for every cautious comment, down slightly from November. ISM’s Semiannual Economic Forecast, released in December, indicates a strong 2022 performance expectation in terms of revenue growth and profitability.”

As for purchasing-manager-index components, the new orders index slid to 60.4% in December from 61.5% in November. And the production index fell to 59.2% from 61.5%.

The prices index dropped to 68.2% from 82.4%, and the employment index gained to 54.2% from 53.3%.

New orders benefited from exports, Fiore said. “The Employment Index expanded for a fourth straight month, with some indications that ability to hire is improving, though somewhat offset by the continued challenges of turnover and backfilling.”

In other job news Tuesday, the number of Americans quitting their positions hit a record high of 4.5 million in November, as the Great Resignation continues.

