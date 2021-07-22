TheStreet home
Why Netflix and Facebook Shouldn't Be in FAANG
Is FAANG Dead? Real Money Experts Debate (Watch)

Is FAANG dead? Here's what Real Money's experts have to say. (Watch the free webinar).
Whether or not FAANG  (FB) - Get Report  (AAPL) - Get Report  (AMZN) - Get Report  (NFLX) - Get Report  (GOOGL) - Get Report should be FAANG or if its death has been a debate for years. And it's probably not a debate that we're going to end any time soon.

Watch Real Money's team of experts is debating the death of FAANG, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 11:30 am E.T.

Before we dive into the end of FAANG, let's talk about the beginning of FAANG.

The original FANG was coined back in 2013 by Jim Cramer. It stood for Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet. But then, in 2017, Apple was added. 

The whole basis of the acronym was that--at the time--those were the technology stocks that were the best performers of their kind. 

Now, flashing forward to 2021, so let's take a moment to discuss why we're having this debate.

It's not necessarily because no one believes in FAANG.

The argument, however, is even more relevant now that we're seeing how saturated the streaming space is. Or how relevant Facebook still is with TikTok gunning for Instagram. Is Apple still dominant in its space? Can it continue? I What about Amazon? Or Alphabet?

Do we need a new acronym? 

That is exactly the question that Real Money contributors Kevin Curran, Chris Versace, and Katherine Ross answer. You can watch Real Money’s Real Talk: Debating the Death of FAANG, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 11:30 am E.T.


