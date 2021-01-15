TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

DBV Technologies Spikes on Positive FDA Communication

DBV says it received positive feedback concerning its peanut allergy treatment.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of microcap biopharmaceutical company DBV Technologies  (DBVT) - Get Report jumped more than 40% Friday after the company said it received positive responses from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding its application for a peanut allergy treatment.

The U.S. FDA provided type A meeting requests to the questions the French company submitted in October following its receipt of a complete response letter in connection with its biologics license application (BLA) for Viaskin Peanut DBV712, its once-daily epicutaneous patch to treat peanut allergy in children ages four to 11. 

"We are very encouraged by the positive feedback received from the FDA, and we appreciate the clarity provided," said Daniel Tassé, CEO of DBV Technologies. “We look forward to working with our investigators, clinical trial sites, and key stakeholders as we continue in our development of investigational Viaskin Peanut."

In its exchanges with the FDA, DBV proposed potential resolutions for its two main concerns: the impact of patch adhesion and the need for patch modifications. 

DBV says it will address details about a new human factor validation study and additional chemistry, manufacturing and controls data in subsequent communication with the FDA.

"We intend to advance a remediation plan for Viaskin Peanut and work closely with FDA to review protocols and re-file our BLA as soon as possible, so that we can bring Viaskin Peanut, if approved, to patients suffering from peanut allergies," Tassé said. 

Shares of DBV were rising 43.05% to $5.35 per share Friday morning on the news. However, the stock is down more than 70% over the past 12 months. 

Shares were experiencing heavy volume, with nearly 10 million shares changing hands at last check, compared to its daily average volume of about 2 million shares. 

Spotify The Ringer Lead
INVESTING

Spotify Drops as Citi Turns Bearish on Podcast Pivot

Dow Plunges 3,000 Points For Biggest One-day Drop Ever, Despite Donald Trump's And Federal Reserve's Efforts To Soothe US Coronavirus Worries
MARKETS

Dow Down but Off Lows as Wall Street Scrutinizes Biden Aid Plan

Goldman Sachs To Take 100 Per Cent Ownership Of China Joint Venture
INVESTING

Goldman Sachs to Take Over General Motors Credit-Card Business

Blackberry Was Awarded $815 Million For Overpaid Royalty Fees to Qualcomm
INVESTING

BlackBerry and Facebook Settle Patent Lawsuit

Palantir
INVESTING

Palantir Soars on Reports ARK Next Gen ETF Bought Shares

Charah Solutions Lead
INVESTING

Charah Soars on Coal-Ash-Reuse Venture With Dominion

jim-cramer-on-citigroups-downgrade-of-pfizer (3)
INVESTING

Pfizer Slows Non-U.S. Vaccine Deliveries Amid Manufacturing Changes; Boosts 2021 Dose Goal to 2 Billion

Walmart Plus Lead
INVESTING

Walmart Shares Slide After U.S. E-Commerce Boss Marc Lore Announces Retirement