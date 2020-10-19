Dave & Buster's Stock Up After Plan to Offer $500M of Notes - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Dave & Buster's Stock Up After Plan to Offer $500M of Notes

Dave & Buster's shares rose after the entertainment/dining chain proposed a $500 million private offering of notes.
Author:
Publish date:

Dave & Buster's  (PLAY) - Get Report shares rose after the entertainment/dining chain proposed a private offering of $500 million of notes.

The shares recently traded at $17.45, up nearly 8%. They have dropped 60% this year. 

The Dallas company, like the entire restaurant industry, has been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, which for months shut its facilities and kept customers at home.

The notes are senior secured, due in 2025. The company expects to use the proceeds from the offering to repay all amounts outstanding under its term-loan facility and to repay drawings under its revolving-credit facility.

After those repayments, Dave & Buster’s estimates its available liquidity will total about $299.1 million. That's double the $150 million minimum liquidity covenant under the company’s revolving-credit facility.

Last week, Dave & Buster’s reported an improving trend in comparable sales for September and August, but overall sales remain lower as the company looks to rebound from the pandemic.

Comparable-store sales declined 75% in August and 62% in September, compared with a drop of 87% during the second quarter, Dave & Buster's said in a statement.

The company said it had opened one new store and reopened 98 of its 136 stores as of Oct. 4.

In August, 84 stores were open at the end of the month, of which 68 were comparable stores.

The 68 comparable stores performed at an index of 46% compared with their 2019 levels.

In September, 99 stores were open at the end of the month, of which 81 stores were comparable stores.

The 81 comparable stores performed at an index of 65% compared with their 2019 levels, excluding five open stores where governments have not permitted arcades to open.

Juniper Networks' Surprise CEO Shakeup: What Wall Street's Saying
INVESTING

Juniper Networks Will Buy 128 Technology for $450 Million

Snap Lead
INVESTING

Can Snap Move to All-Time Highs on Earnings?

Watch: Jim Cramer Thinks Regulators Would Approve a CVS-Aetna Deal
INVESTING

CVS Health Will Hire 15,000 for Expected Covid, Flu Surge

Bentley Systems Lead
INVESTING

Bentley Systems Adds Three New Executives After Going Public

AMC Entertainment Lead
INVESTING

AMC Theatres Rises as Some New York Theaters Open Friday

ConocoPhillips Plans $6.1 Billion Capex in 2019, to Buy Back $3 Billion of Stock
INVESTING

ConocoPhillips Is Buying Concho Resources - Here’s the Trade

Wall Street Covid Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Tumble as Wall Street Monitors Stimulus Negotiations

Bristol-Myers Stock
INVESTING

Bristol-Myers Lifted to Buy at Guggenheim on Opdivo Optimism