Dave & Buster's Upgraded by SunTrust to Buy on Store Reopenings

Dave & Buster's was upgraded to buy from hold by a SunTrust analyst who said he was encouraged by the dining and entertainment venue operator's reopening plans as it looks to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

Shares of the Dallas-based company were climbing 9.1% to $15.96.

Analyst Jake Bartlett also increased his price target to $22, up from $17, following the company's first-quarter results and its update on store reopenings.

Bartlett said he was encouraged by the faster-than-expected reopening plans, the steadily improving sales at reopened stores, and the company's new and "extremely flexible" operating model that can drive incremental profits at low volumes with potential long-term savings.

The company posted a loss of $43.5 million, or $1.37 a share, compared with net income of $42.4 million, or $1.13 a share, a year ago.

Revenue totaled $159.8 million, down 56% from the year-ago total of $363.6. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a loss of adjusted earnings of 77 cents a share on sales of $167.8 million.

Comparable-store sales decreased 58.6%.

As of March 20, all of the company’s 137 stores were closed for the remainder of the first quarter in compliance with state-by-state coronavirus mitigation mandates to halt dine-in and entertainment operations.

Dave & Buster's began reopening stores on April 30 as individual states began easing dine-in and entertainment restrictions.

BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik raised his price target on Dave & Buster's to $15 from $13, while keeping a market perform rating on the shares.

"It’s good to see meaningful comp progression in stores that have been open for several weeks, and the top quartile of stores, in particular, are performing better than we would have anticipated," Strelzik said in a note to clients. "Given the outsized challenges facing eatertainment concepts in the current environment, we thought management did a good job of providing useful information and we now have greater visibility into what the pathway back to profitability could look like."

Loop Capital Markets analyst Lynne Collier raised her price target to $16 from $12, while keeping a hold rating on the stock.

"We believe there are reasons for optimism as we expect PLAY will be a survivor and some of its independent competitors will close," she said. "However, the lack of near-term earnings visibility keeps us on the sidelines at Hold."



