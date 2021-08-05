5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Datadog, Wynn, Ping Identity, Booking, HubSpot

Datadog, Wynn Resorts, Ping Identity, Booking Holdings and Hubspot are five top stock gainers for Thursday.

Stocks rose Thursday as investors balanced mixed corporate earnings against worries over the pace of the economic recovery amid the rapidly spreading delta variant of COVID-19.

Here are some of the top gainers for Thursday:

1. Datadog | Increase 12.4%

Shares of Datadog (DDOG) - Get Report climbed after the cloud monitoring company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations.

Revenue was $233.5 million, up 67% year over year. The company had as of June 30 1,610 customers with annual recurring revenue of $100,000 or more, up 59% a year ago.

2. Wynn Resorts | Increase 7.2%

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Report shares climbed after the gambling company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations.

Revenue totaled $990.1 million, up from $85.7 million a year ago, as the company saw a strong return of guests at Las Vegas and Boston Harbor.

3. Ping Identity | Increase 11.54%

Shares of Ping Identity (PING) - Get Report soared after the digital identification company said it saw "substantial growth" in annual recurring revenue, sparking praise from analysts.

Ending annual recurring revenue at June 30, totaled $279.6 million, up 19% from a year ago. Software as a Service, or SaaS ARR now exceeds 20% of total ARR.

4. Booking Holdings | Increase 6.6%

Booking Holdings (BKNG) - Get Report shares rose after the specialist in online travel and related services swung to a wider-than-expected second-quarter net loss but revenue tripled.

Revenue reached $2.16 billion from $630 million and beat the FactSet consensus of $1.88 billion.

5. HubSpot | Increase 10.8%

HubSpot (HUBS) - Get Report shares advanced after the customer relationship management platform beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations.

Revenue totaled $310.8 million, up 53% from a year ago. Total average subscription revenue per customer was $10,198, up 8% from a year ago.