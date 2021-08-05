5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Datadog, Wynn, Ping Identity, Booking, HubSpot
Stocks rose Thursday as investors balanced mixed corporate earnings against worries over the pace of the economic recovery amid the rapidly spreading delta variant of COVID-19.
Here are some of the top gainers for Thursday:
1. Datadog | Increase 12.4%
Shares of Datadog (DDOG) - Get Report climbed after the cloud monitoring company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations.
Revenue was $233.5 million, up 67% year over year. The company had as of June 30 1,610 customers with annual recurring revenue of $100,000 or more, up 59% a year ago.
2. Wynn Resorts | Increase 7.2%
Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Report shares climbed after the gambling company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations.
Revenue totaled $990.1 million, up from $85.7 million a year ago, as the company saw a strong return of guests at Las Vegas and Boston Harbor.
3. Ping Identity | Increase 11.54%
Shares of Ping Identity (PING) - Get Report soared after the digital identification company said it saw "substantial growth" in annual recurring revenue, sparking praise from analysts.
Ending annual recurring revenue at June 30, totaled $279.6 million, up 19% from a year ago. Software as a Service, or SaaS ARR now exceeds 20% of total ARR.
4. Booking Holdings | Increase 6.6%
Booking Holdings (BKNG) - Get Report shares rose after the specialist in online travel and related services swung to a wider-than-expected second-quarter net loss but revenue tripled.
Revenue reached $2.16 billion from $630 million and beat the FactSet consensus of $1.88 billion.
5. HubSpot | Increase 10.8%
HubSpot (HUBS) - Get Report shares advanced after the customer relationship management platform beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations.
Revenue totaled $310.8 million, up 53% from a year ago. Total average subscription revenue per customer was $10,198, up 8% from a year ago.