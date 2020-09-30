Datadog Shares Jump on Partnership With Microsoft

“Datadog will now be available in the [Microsoft] Azure console as a first-class service,” Datadog said. Its shares are higher.

Shares of Datadog (DDOG) - Get Report jumped on Wednesday after the provider of a security platform for cloud applications said it partnered with software titan Microsoft’s (MSFT) - Get Report Azure cloud unit.

“Datadog will now be available in the Azure console as a first-class service,” the New York company said in a statement.

“This means that Azure customers will be able to implement Datadog as a monitoring solution for their cloud workloads through new streamlined workflows that cover everything from procurement to configuration.”

The statement didn’t disclose terms of the deal.

Datadog shares recently traded at $103, up 13%. They have well more than doubled year to date.

Microsoft recently traded at $211.74, up 2.2%. Shares of the Redmond, Wash., software and tech giant have climbed 34% year to date.

“The improved onboarding experience makes Datadog setup automatic, so new users can start monitoring the health and performance of their applications with Datadog quickly, whether they are based entirely in Azure or spread across hybrid or multicloud environments,” the company said.

“With the deepest integration and the easiest configuration, Datadog is now clearly positioned as the premier monitoring solution for Azure.”

“In addition to the integration enhancements, the new channel through the Azure Marketplace allows customers to draw down on their committed Azure spend to purchase Datadog,” Datadog said.

Through Azure Portal, Datadog said, customers can now: