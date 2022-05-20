There was a time when Marvel was merely very popular, and not the center point of popular culture.

After the record-breaking success of “The Avengers” a decade ago, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report and Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report struck a deal to produce a number of shows featuring Marvel superheroes.

The idea was that instead of focusing on Thor, Iron Man or other people who save the world, these shows would follow the adventures of street level crime fighters, more likely to take down organized crime than to fight aliens.

This line of shows included “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage” and “Iron Fist,” and they culminated in a limited series crossover event, “The Defenders.”

“The Punisher” was later added to the line, after the character appeared in the second season of “Daredevil” and fans demanded more of actor Jon Bernthal’s interpretation.

The series were unceremoniously canceled by Netflix as soon as Disney announced that it would finally be introducing its long-rumored streaming service, Disney+.

For a while, rumors have been circulating that Marvel might reboot the Netflix series for Disney+, and now there are unconfirmed reports that one fan favorite will be returning soon.

What Series Is Marvel Reportedly Bringing Back?

Marvel has hired writers to begin working on a new “Daredevil” series for Disney+, according to Variety.

While Marvel has not confirmed the report, Variety says that the writing team of Matt Corman and Chris Ord have been hired to be the head writers of the new series.

The pair are best known for co-creating the USA Network series “Covert Affairs” and also worked on the shows NBC drama shows “The Enemy Within” and “The Brave” as well as The CW series “Containment.”

Since the report is still unconfirmed, it is unclear when the series will air.

We also don't know if it will be direct continuation of the Netflix series, or a soft reboot featuring the same characters, but not tied directly to the the previously established storylines and continuity.

Image source: TheStreet.

So What Is “Daredevil”?

As we previously explained, Daredevil is one of Marvel’s oldest and popular characters.

Created in 1964 by Stan Lee and artist Bill Everett, Daredevil is a crime-fighting-vigilante by night, and a crusading lawyer named Matt Murdock by day.

He was blinded as a child in an accident, but he has super-powered senses that make up for that.

He’s also a guilt-ridden Catholic, and the question as to whether he is trying to protect the innocent or unleashing his anger is one of the central drawing points of the character.

Over the years superstar creators such as Frank Miller, Kevin Smith, Chip Kidd and Brian Michael Bendis have written acclaimed runs on the character that have expanded the idea of what a superhero comic can do.

While the Netflix series have a hit-or-miss reputation in terms of execution, both “Daredevil” and “Jessica Jones” were beloved by fans for their thrilling action sequences, complex characterizations, gritty feel and stellar performances from leads Charlie Cox and Krysten Ritter.

This Return Has Been Rumored For A While Now

While the return of “Daredevil” is welcome news, it’s not exactly a surprise.

When Disney+ removed the Marvel shows from Netflix earlier this year, adding them and a Parental Guidance feature onto Disney+, it seemed like only a matter of time before Marvel gave them another try.

Spoiler alert for people who haven’t watched “Hawkeye” or “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Until now, the sticking point is while Disney had the rights to the Daredevil character.

Netflix had a contract clause that prevented the company from using any of the characters until two years after the series ended.

But once that clause ended, Marvel slowly began easing the Netflix characters back into the main Marvel narrative.

Cox made a cameo in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” offering legal counsel to Peter Parker.

Similarly, Vincent D’Onofrio reprised his “Daredevil” role as the crime boss The Kingpin, aka Wilson Fisk, in the last episode of the Disney+ series “Hawkeye” last year.

In interviews promoting the appearances, both actors said they were open to continuing to play the characters, but no plans were set in stone just yet.

But now it seems like it’s only a matter of time before fans will be getting further adventures from one of their favorites, as Disney knows what the people want and is never hesitant to give it to them.