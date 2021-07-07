TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Blockchain Evolution: Concerns Around Interoperability Are a False Flag
Blockchain Evolution: Concerns Around Interoperability Are a False Flag
Publish date:

Dare Bioscience Jumps on Gates Foundation Grant Up to $49M

The Gates Foundation gave Dare Bioscience a new grant of up to $49 million for an investigational contraceptive.
Author:

Dare Bioscience  (DARE) - Get Report shares jumped on Wednesday after the health-care company said it was awarded a new grant of as much as $49 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. 

The grant will support technology development and preclinical activities to advance its investigational contraceptive, Dare-Larc1, toward clinical testing in humans during the period June 30, 2021, to Nov. 1, 2026. The contraceptive is controlled by the user and is reversible. 

Terms of the grant call for the San Diego company to receive an initial $11.5 million this month. Additional payments are conditioned on the program meeting development and reporting milestones.

As part of the agreement, Dare agreed to make Dare-Larc1 and any other products resulting from the grant project available at an affordable price to people in developing countries, or in support of the U.S. educational system and public libraries. 

TST Recommends

At last check Dare Bioscience shares were trading up 35% at $2.06. They were up 13% in 2021 through the close of Tuesday trading.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has a Population Resource Center focused on the impact of population growth and change on health and environmental conditions in developing countries. 

Earlier this year, Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Report Co-Founder Bill Gates and Melinda said they were ending their 27-year marriage but would continue to work together at the foundation.

Apple Stock
INVESTING

Apple Tests Record High on Samsung Profit Forecast, Treasury Bond Yield Retreat

Alibaba Restructures Operations To Form Life Services Division To Take On Meituan
INVESTING

Alibaba and Didi in Spotlight Amid China Crackdown; Cramer Notes Didi 'Chicanery'

Who Wins With the Devon Deal? - Blackstone
INVESTING

Devon Energy Rises Amid Oil Output Uncertainty; Cramer Says It’s a Buy

Why Did Didi Choose The US Over Hong Kong For Its IPO?
MARKETS

Stocks Rise and Bond Yields Slide as Wall Street Awaits Federal Reserve Minutes

Watch Cramer Live July 7, 2021
JIM CRAMER

Live: Jim Cramer on the Fed Minutes, Amazon, Microsoft, Didi

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company
INVESTING

Biohaven Leaps After Posting $93M Sales for Migraine Drug

Nvidia Lead
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Nvidia, Oil Prices and Didi

Stock Market Today - Global Bond Selloff Continues
INVESTING

Treasury Yields Tumble, Taking 10-Year Notes Below 1.3% as Fed Minutes Loom