Dare Bioscience Climbs on FDA Priority Review of Vaginosis Drug

Dare Bioscience says its vaginosis treatment has the potential to provide 'improved clinical cure rates.'

Dare Bioscience (DARE) - Get Report surged after the biopharma said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted priority review to its treatment for bacterial vaginosis.

Shares of the San Diego company at last check were up 4.3% to $1.68. The stock on Monday has traded up as much as 11% at $1.78.

Stocks Fall as Wall Street Boosts Bets on Fed Tapering and Oil Prices Slide

Dare Bioscience said the FDA granted priority review to applications for potential drugs that if approved "would provide a significant improvement in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment of a serious condition."

The company said the new-drug application was supported by results from the Dare-Bvfree Phase 3 randomized, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating Dare-BV1 in women diagnosed with bacterial vaginosis.

The study demonstrated DARE-BV1’s potential to provide improved clinical cure rates in a one-time dose, compared with branded FDA-approved products.

Bacterial vaginosis can cause serious health risks and very disruptive symptoms and is estimated to affect about 21 million women in the U.S., the company said.

Dare-BV1 has received both qualified infectious disease product and fast-track designations from the FDA.

2 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Real Money's Bret Jensen

Under the QIDP designation, if DARE-BV1 is approved, it will receive five years of additional market exclusivity on top of the three years available for having generated new clinical data, the company said.

The FDA set Dec. 7 as the Prescription Drug User Fee Act date to complete its review of the new-drug application.

The act authorizes FDA to collect fees from companies that produce certain human drug and biological products.

Since the act was passed in 1992, the FDA said user fees have played an important role in expediting the drug-approval process.

Last month, Dare Biosciences said it had been awarded a new grant of as much as $49 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.