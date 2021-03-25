TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Olive Garden Parent Darden Climbs on Third-Quarter Earnings Beat

Darden says 99% of the company's are open with at least limited dining room capacity.
Author:
Publish date:

Darden Restaurants  (DRI) - Get Report, parent company of Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and other brands, served up third-quarter earnings Thursday that beat Wall Street's expectations.

SPACs, Nasdaq, Rite Aid, AstraZeneca - 5 Things You Must Know

Shares of the Orlando, Fla. company were climbing 4.46% to $139.90 in premarket trading.

Darden reported net income of $128.7 million, or 98 cents a share, down from $232.3 million, or $1.89, a year ago but ahead of Wall Street estimates of 70 cents a share.

Sales totaled $1.73 billion, down 26.1% a year ago. Analysts called for sales of $1.63 billion. Same-restaurant sales fell 26.7%.

Jim Cramer Says Olive Garden Is Going to Be a Restaurant Survivor

Same-restaurant sales for Olive Garden fell 25.8%, while Longhorn Steakhouse declined 12.6%. Darden's fine dining business, which includes the Capital Grille, Prime Seafood, and Eddie V's was down 45.2%. 

The restaurant industry was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic as it forced to either close their facilities or severely limit service. 

Dow Futures Turn Lower Ahead of Jobless Claims, 7-Year Auction

Darden said 99% of the company's were open with at least limited dining room capacity.

Darden's board declared a quarterly dividend of 88 cents a share, payable on May 3, to shareholders of record as of April 9.

The board also authorized a new share repurchase program in which the company may repurchase up to $500 million of its outstanding common stock.

Looking ahead, Darden said it expects fourth-quarter sales of $2.1 billion and net earnings per share to range from $1.60 to $1.70.

Analysts expect sales of $1.94 billion and earnings of $1.25 a share.

"It is hard to believe that it has been a year since the pandemic began to significantly impact our business," Chairman and CEO Gene Lee said in a statement.

Lee said the company was investing about $17 million to provide a one-time bonus for hourly restaurant workers. 

Since March 2020, Lee said, Darden has invested $200 million in such programs as paid sick leave, emergency pay, and paid time off to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The company will also raise the minimum wage for workers to $10 per hour, including tips, starting Monday. The amount will increase to $11 in January 2022, and $12 in January 2023.

Affected United Airlines crews have been given the opportunity to work in the United States, depending on their eligibility to work there. Photo: Handout
INVESTING

United Airlines Adds Domestic Flights as Travel Demand Rebounds

Nike
INVESTING

Nike Shares Slump as China Attacks Alleged Statements on Uighur Abuses

GrowGeneration Lead
INVESTING

GrowGeneration Pares Gains Despite Strong Sales Outlook

16. Space-Based Laser
INVESTING

Redwire to Go Public Amid Genesis Park Merger

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Extend Slide as Tech Shares Remain Under Pressure

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Lead
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Shrimp Issues for General Mills

SPAC Lead
INVESTING

The Biggest Risks of Investing in SPACs

U.S. Markets Rally Likely to Continue Beyond Tuesday - NYSE Trader
INVESTING

Dow Futures Lower Ahead 7-Year Auction; Jobless Claims Below 700,000