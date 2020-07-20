5 Stock Gainers for Monday: Daqo New Energy, BioXcel, Livongo Health

Stocks were mixed on Monday as Wall Street prepared for a flood of earnings reports this week and coronavirus vaccine data from AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report and Oxford University, published in the U.K. medical journal The Lancet, showed promise.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Monday:

1. Daqo New Energy | Percentage Increase Over 23%

The Street Quant Rates rate Daqo Energy a Buy with a rating score of B.

China-based Daqo New Energy (DQ) - Get Report, which makes high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, recently announced plans to extend its access to China's capital markets.

2. BioXcel Therapeutics | Percentage Increase Over 13%

BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) - Get Report said Monday that a drug it is developing reduced agitation in patients with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in two pivotal studies.

3. Livongo Health | Percentage Increase Over 7%

Livongo Health (LVGO) - Get Report has been rising as demand increases for remote patient monitoring services during the coronavirus pandemic.

4. Nantkwest | Percentage Increase Over 9%

The Street Quant Rating rates Nantkwest a Sell with a rating score of D.

Biotech Nantkwest (NK) - Get Report recently announced the closing of a $90.7 million public stock offering. The company has signed a binding term sheet with ImmunityBio to develop vaccines and therapeutics for Covid-19.

5. Altimmune | Percentage Increase Over 15%

The Street Quant Rating rates Altimmune a Sell with a rating score of D.

Biopharm Altimmune (ALT) - Get Report recently announced the closing of $132 million public offering of common stock.