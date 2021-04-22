TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Danaher Beats Earnings Forecast, Issues Fresh 2021 Sales Guidance

Danaher said it expects full-year sales to grow in the "high-teens percentage range" after a stronger-than-expected first quarter.
Author:
Publish date:

Danaher Corp  (DHR) - Get Report posted much stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday, while issuing fresh 2021 guidance, as it continues to benefit from last year's $21.4 billion deal for GE Biopharma. 

Danaher said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in March were pegged at $2.52 per share, up 140% from the same period last year and well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $1.75 per share. Group revenues, Danaher said, surged 58% to $6.9 billion, again besting analysts' estimates of a $6.26 billion tally.

Looking into the 2021 financial year, Danaher said it sees non-GAAP core revenue growth, including sales from Cytiva -- the renamed biopharma business it purchased from General Electric last year -- to be in the "high-teens percentage range" with a 'mid-20 percent range" forecast for the current quarter. 

"We had a very strong start to the year, delivering better-than-expected first quarter results across our portfolio," said CEO Rainer Blair. "This broad-based outperformance was driven by double-digit core revenue growth in our base business, and our ongoing contributions to the development and production of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostic tests."

"Our record top-line performance contributed to strong earnings per share growth and cash flow generation and, we believe, continued market share gains in many of our businesses," he added.  

Danaher shares were marked 1.3% higher in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $247.50 each, a move that would extend the stock's six-month gain to around 11.4% and value the Chicago-based group at more than $175 billion.

6. AT&amp;T
INVESTING

AT&T Beats Earnings Forecast As HBO Max, Wireless Additions Impress

Stock Futures Rise After U.S. Jobs Growth Is Higher Than Expected
MARKETS

AT&T, Snap, Chipotle, Intel, Ford - 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Lower as COVID Gains Pace in Asia; Jobless Claims in Focus

You Can Buy Some FAANG Stocks Here, But Don't 'Load Up' on Them, Jim Cramer Says
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Netflix, Apple

Chipotle Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice Lead
INVESTING

Chipotle Mexican Grill Beats Estimates, Digital Sales Grow

Discover Financial (DFS) Stock Downgraded at Barclays
INVESTING

Discover Financial Results Helped by Credit Loss Provision Drop

Las Vegas Sands Top Casino Stock of 2011, Poll Predicts
INVESTING

Travel Limits Cloud Las Vegas Sands Outlook as Results Fall Short

Crown Castle Acquires Lightower for $7.1 Billion
INVESTING

Crown Castle Reports Mixed Quarter, Raises Full-Year Guidance