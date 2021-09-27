Dallas Fed's Kaplan to Retire Amid Stock Trading Controversy

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan is retiring effective Oct. 8, after being caught up in controversy over his stock trading activity.

The move follows the earlier retirement announcement Monday of Boston Fed Eric Rosengren. Rosengren cited health reasons for his early departure, but he has also been drawn into controversy over stock trading.

In a statement, Kaplan said “The Federal Reserve is approaching a critical point in our economic recovery as it deliberates the future path of monetary policy. Unfortunately, the recent focus on my financial disclosure risks becoming a distraction to the Federal Reserve’s execution of that vital work. For that reason, I have decided to retire as President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, effective Friday, October 8, 2021.”

Kaplan and Rosengren became lightning rods for criticism following reports earlier this month that they had bought and sold individual securities extensively during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both men play a role in advising on interest rate decisions at the central bank, which slashed rates and has been aggressively purchasing assets to help boost the U.S. economy during the pandemic.

“During my tenure, I have adhered to all Federal Reserve ethical standards and policies,” Kaplan said in the statement. “My securities investing activities and disclosures met Bank compliance rules and standards.”

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell faced extensive questioning during a press conference last week over the Fed’s rules and guidelines for officials’ stock trading activities. The Fed’s current policy “is now clearly seen as not adequate in sustaining the public’s trust,” Powell said at the time. “We need to make changes, and we’re going to do that as a consequence of this.”