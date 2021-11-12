Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
A Market Week in Review: What This Technical Analyst Is Watching
A Market Week in Review: What This Technical Analyst Is Watching
Publish date:

Data Center Firm CyrusOne Will Reportedly Go Private in $10 Billion Sale, Shares Rise

CyrusOne is reportedly in advanced talks with both KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners on the one hand and Brookfield Asset Management on the other.
Author:

Data center operator CyrusOne  (CONE) - Get CyrusOne, Inc. Report is reportedly set to go private in a potential $10 billion sale to front runners KKR or Brookfield Asset Management, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The company that went public in 2013 is in "advanced talks" with private equity icon and real estate investment firm KKR and New York-based infrastructure-focused private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners, the Journal reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Brookfield Asset Management is the other potential buyer CyrusOne is talking with, the report added.

A deal "could be announced within days assuming the talks don’t fall apart," the Journal reported.

Reuters reported in September that CyrusOne was exploring a sale.

Shares of the Dallas, Texas, company rose 2.95% to $85.14 on Friday.

TheStreet Recommends

CyrusOne specializes in enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure.

CyrusOne's data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

CyrusOne is a REIT or a real-estate investment trust that designs, builds and operates data centers. The company has 50 data centers across  North America, South America and Europe, serving over 1,000 customers.

Earlier this week, chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) - Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report announced that Meta Platforms  (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report will use its Epyc processors at Facebook's data centers.

Meta has 47 data centers under construction as part of its global internet infrastructure expansion , Data Center Frontier reported.

“As I’m writing this, we have 48 active buildings and another 47 buildings under construction,” President of Infrastructure Data Centers Tom Furlong told Data Center Frontier. “So we’re going to have more than 70 buildings in the near future.”

Towngas is one of mainland China's largest natural gas distributors. Photo: Martin Chan
INVESTING

Big Swings Hit Market as Warm Weather Causes Volatility in Gas Prices

European Stocks Mixed, Wall Street Futures Edge Higher As Fed Meeting Kicks-Off
STOCKS

Dow Up Nearly 200 Points on Johnson & Johnson Spin-Off

Toshiba Spinoff Speculation Sees Stock Soar
STOCKS

'About To Have Lots Of Company': Market Reacts to Toshiba Split

bitcoin
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Analysts 'Not Surprised' by SEC Rejection of VanEck Bitcoin ETF

AMC Entertainment Lead
INVESTING

AMC Entertainment to Accept Cryptocurrencies for Online Payments

Caesars Lead
INVESTING

B.Riley Analyst Bullish on Casino Operator Caesars, Rated Buy

Tesla Boss Elon Musk Praises China's 'amazing' Prosperity, Infrastructure As Communist Party Celebrates 100th Birthday
INVESTING

Buy the Elon Musk Dip in Tesla Stock?

Jim Cramer: NXP Semiconductor Will Likely Reach $110
INVESTING

NXP Semiconductors Target Raised at Bank of America on Auto Strength