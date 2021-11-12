Data center operator CyrusOne (CONE) - Get CyrusOne, Inc. Report is reportedly set to go private in a potential $10 billion sale to front runners KKR or Brookfield Asset Management, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The company that went public in 2013 is in "advanced talks" with private equity icon and real estate investment firm KKR and New York-based infrastructure-focused private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners, the Journal reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Brookfield Asset Management is the other potential buyer CyrusOne is talking with, the report added.

A deal "could be announced within days assuming the talks don’t fall apart," the Journal reported.

Reuters reported in September that CyrusOne was exploring a sale.

Shares of the Dallas, Texas, company rose 2.95% to $85.14 on Friday.

CyrusOne specializes in enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure.

CyrusOne's data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

CyrusOne is a REIT or a real-estate investment trust that designs, builds and operates data centers. The company has 50 data centers across North America, South America and Europe, serving over 1,000 customers.

