Jim Cramer's got his favorite three cybersecurity plays. Here are the stocks in the space to watch.

Jim Cramer shared his top cybersecurity stock picks on TheStreet, indicating he likes CrowdStrike (CRWD) - Get Report, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Report and Okta (OKTA) - Get Report.

Cybersecurity stocks were falling Thursday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was getting creamed by Treasury yields that have risen to the highest levels since January 2020.

Here is a list of the cybersecurity stocks to watch and their performance from the past week by percentage change at the close of trading on Wednesday:

FireEye | Decreased -3.59%

Cramer had the CEO of cybersecurity firm FireEye (FEYE) - Get Report, Kevin Mandia, on the "Executive Decision" segment of Mad Money on March 4 and discussed the recent cyber attacks against Microsoft.

When asked how FireEye detects intrusions and attacks, Mandia explained that his entire organization is built for investigations big and small.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates FireEye as a Hold with a rating score of C.

Palo Alto Networks | Decreased -6.35%

Cramer's top analyst for Action Alerts PLUS explained why Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Report was one of the top stocks he was watching in the cybersecurity sector.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Palo Alto Networks as a Hold with a rating score of C.

Zscaler | Decreased -3.96%

Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle explained why he's a big believer in Zscaler (ZS) - Get Report back in late February.

Guilfoyle said that "if any industry is bound for eternally growing demand it's cybersecurity, and right now ZS is best in class."

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Zscaler as a Hold with a rating score of C-.

NortonLifeLock | Decreased -0.07%

NortonLifeLock (NLOK) - Get Report is one of the cybersecurity names that are positive year to date and the Action Alerts PLUS holding was included in Cramer's 10 investment themes at the beginning of 2021.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates NortonLifeLock as a Hold with a rating score of C.

CrowdStrike | Decreased -5.24%

CrowdStrike (CRWD) - Get Report beat earnings estimates Tuesday and provided strong guidance. Shares were falling Thursday.

TheStreet looked at the key levels to watch as CrowdStrike continues to fall.

Guilfoyle took a look at CrowdStrike to provide investors a trading idea before its report. Analysts lauded the results from the strong report Wednesday.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates CrowdStrike as a Sell with a rating score of D.

Cloudflare | Decreased -7.08%

Bruce Kamich analyzed the charts on Cloudflare (NET) - Get Report to give investors a technical look at how to trade shares of the cybersecurity company.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Cloudflare as a Sell with a rating score of D.

Okta | Decreased -10.81%

Okta (OKTA) - Get Report is one of the three stocks that Cramer mentioned he liked in the cybersecurity space. Kamich took a look at the cybersecurity name's charts and indicators in early March to see how to trade

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Okta as a Hold with a rating score of C-.

Cisco Systems | Increased +0.67%

In early March, Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Report was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to overweight.

Shares of Cisco have risen 10% year to date and is one of the few companies in the cybersecurity space rising so far in 2021.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Cisco Systems as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Proofpoint | Decreased -1.28%

In late February, Proofpoint (PFPT) - Get Report bought InteliSecure for $62.5 million but the purchase hasn't helped the security company break out of its slump. It's down more than 8% year to date.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Proofpoint as a Hold with a rating score of C-.

