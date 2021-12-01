Cyber Monday Spending Falls From Year Earlier

Shoppers spent $10.7 billion online on Monday, down 1.4% year over year, according to data from Adobe.

U.S. shoppers spent a total of $10.7 billion on Cyber Monday, the digital version of Black Friday that kicks off the digital holiday shopping season, according to data from Adobe.

The total was down 1.4% year over year as Americans weren't trapped indoors the same way they were this time last year during the middle of the covid-19 pandemic.

Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report on Tuesday said it had a "record-breaking Black Friday and Cyber Monday" holiday weekend. Amazon did not share specific numbers of the sales accrued

In a blogpost, the Seattle tech giant said some of its top selling categories included home, toys, and apparel and best-selling items were Apple AirPods, Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer, Amazon's Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, Echo Dot and Colorfulkoala Yoga Pants among others.

Amazon said more than half of its sales from Black Friday through Cyber Monday were from independent selling partners, "most of which are small and medium-sized businesses."

Amazon began offering Black Friday deals from Oct. 4, the earliest start to the holiday shopping season ever.

Customers shopped for more holiday-related items and décor than last year, the company said with increased purchases of items like garland, lights, and wreaths, the company said.

JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth had said last week that Amazon is well-positioned going into the holidays and should surpass Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report as the largest U.S. retailer in 2022.

Shares of Amazon closed Tuesday's session 1.53% lower at $3,507.07.